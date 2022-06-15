StoneMor Expands Partnership With Sympathy Brands

by

StoneMor Inc STON has expanded its strategic partnership with Sympathy Brands Company (S2 Brands, Inc) to include all 302 cemetery properties.

has expanded its strategic partnership with (S2 Brands, Inc) to include all 302 cemetery properties. The expanded services will enable StoneMor to connect cemeteries, funeral homes, families, and supporters when planning, mourning, and memorializing loved ones.

The partnership streamlines workflow and enriches family care helping with the digitalization of all aspects of the cemetery.

A customized user experience has been created specifically for cemeteries within the Sympathy Brands' platform, SBConnect, avoiding logistical complexities.

Stonemor started its partnership with Sympathy Brands in September 2021.

Price Action: STON shares closed lower by 0.29% at $3.42 on Tuesday.

