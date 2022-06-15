StoneMor Expands Partnership With Sympathy Brands

- StoneMor Inc STON has expanded its strategic partnership with Sympathy Brands Company (S2 Brands, Inc) to include all 302 cemetery properties.
- The expanded services will enable StoneMor to connect cemeteries, funeral homes, families, and supporters when planning, mourning, and memorializing loved ones.
- The partnership streamlines workflow and enriches family care helping with the digitalization of all aspects of the cemetery.
- A customized user experience has been created specifically for cemeteries within the Sympathy Brands' platform, SBConnect, avoiding logistical complexities.
- Stonemor started its partnership with Sympathy Brands in September 2021.
- Price Action: STON shares closed lower by 0.29% at $3.42 on Tuesday.
