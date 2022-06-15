China Says It May Have Detected Alien Signals

China says that it may have picked up signs of alien civilizations through its giant Sky Eye telescope.

What Happened: According to Bloomberg, Chinese state-backed Science and Technology Daily report claimed that the country may have detected signals from alien civilizations.

However, the Chinese publication appears to have deleted the report and posts about the discovery.

The report cites Zhang Tonjie, a chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team said the narrow-band electromagnetic signals detected by Sky Eye differ from previous ones captured, and the team is further investigating them.

The research team was co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Why It Matters: Sky Eye is the world’s largest radio telescope, located in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, with a diameter of 500 m. According to the report, Sky Eye is extremely sensitive in the low-frequency radio band and plays a critical role in searching for alien civilizations.

The reason behind the removal of the news from the Science and Technology Daily website, the official newspaper of China’s science and technology ministry, is yet unclear.

However, the news had already started trending on the Chinese social media network Weibo and was picked up by other media outlets, including the state-run ones.