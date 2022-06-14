Stantec Secures Contract To Lead Construction Management For $220M Indianapolis Project

- Stantec Inc.STN, STN has been selected to lead construction management for the $220 million Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the City of Indianapolis.
- The 24-mile, all battery-electric bus system will follow the path of the existing Route 8, providing safer and more reliable services to communities.
- In partnership with Shiel Sexton and Shrewsberry, Stantec will provide construction management services for the roadway, stations, and utilities and overall integration.
- Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $43.06 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.