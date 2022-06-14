Stantec Secures Contract To Lead Construction Management For $220M Indianapolis Project

by

Stantec Inc. STN , STN has been selected to lead construction management for the $220 million Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the City of Indianapolis.

, has been selected to lead construction management for the $220 million Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the City of Indianapolis. The 24-mile, all battery-electric bus system will follow the path of the existing Route 8, providing safer and more reliable services to communities.

In partnership with Shiel Sexton and Shrewsberry, Stantec will provide construction management services for the roadway, stations, and utilities and overall integration.

Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $43.06 on the last check Tuesday.

