Armstrong World Industries Reveals CFO Transition Plan

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read
  • Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI has appointed Christopher P. Calzaretta to succeed Brian MacNeal as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2022.
  • When Calzaretta assumes a new role as CFO, MacNeal will continue in an advisory role through September 1, 2022, to support a smooth transition.
  • Calzaretta brings over 20 years of finance and public accounting experience. He joined AWI in 2018 as VP of Finance, Americas.
  • Price Action: AWI shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $78.42 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement