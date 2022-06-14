Armstrong World Industries Reveals CFO Transition Plan

- Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI has appointed Christopher P. Calzaretta to succeed Brian MacNeal as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2022.
- When Calzaretta assumes a new role as CFO, MacNeal will continue in an advisory role through September 1, 2022, to support a smooth transition.
- Calzaretta brings over 20 years of finance and public accounting experience. He joined AWI in 2018 as VP of Finance, Americas.
- Price Action: AWI shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $78.42 on the last check Tuesday.
