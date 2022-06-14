Armstrong World Industries Reveals CFO Transition Plan

by

Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI has appointed Christopher P. Calzaretta to succeed Brian MacNeal as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2022.

Calzaretta brings over 20 years of finance and public accounting experience. He joined AWI in 2018 as VP of Finance, Americas.

Price Action: AWI shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $78.42 on the last check Tuesday.

