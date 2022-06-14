Ryanair CEO Expects Summer Rates To Increase By 7-9% Compared To 2019: Reuters

- Ryanair Holdings RYAAY Chief Executive Michael O'Leary stated that bookings are strengthening, and he expects summer fares to be between 7% and 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels, reported Reuters.
- In an interview with Reuters, he predicted that the load factor, a measure of how well an airline fills available seats, should be around 94% in June, nearly matching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
- "And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares," he added.
- "Fares will be up probably high single digits 7,8,9 percent over summer 2019."
- He expects the traveling experience for European customers to improve over the summer as airport management groups "iron out" staffing shortages through recruitment.
- He mentioned that there might be a small number of cancellations or delays but that the proposed strike action has "no support."
- Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $71.02 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
