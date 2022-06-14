ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ryanair CEO Expects Summer Rates To Increase By 7-9% Compared To 2019: Reuters

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Ryanair Holdings RYAAY Chief Executive Michael O'Leary stated that bookings are strengthening, and he expects summer fares to be between 7% and 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels, reported Reuters.
  • In an interview with Reuters, he predicted that the load factor, a measure of how well an airline fills available seats, should be around 94% in June, nearly matching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
  • "And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares," he added.
  • "Fares will be up probably high single digits 7,8,9 percent over summer 2019."
  • He expects the traveling experience for European customers to improve over the summer as airport management groups "iron out" staffing shortages through recruitment.
  • He mentioned that there might be a small number of cancellations or delays but that the proposed strike action has "no support."
  • Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $71.02 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia