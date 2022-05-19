QQQ
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Asks If Bitcoin Will Bottom At $9,000

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 19, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling “Rich Dad Poor Dad” personal finance book, still maintains a bullish outlook on Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Kiyosaki said he was waiting for Bitcoin to test a new bottom.

The author speculated that it could be anywhere between $20,0000 and $9,000 but said that he remains bullish.

“Why do I remain bullish? Fed and Treasury are corrupt organizations. They will self-destruct before they regain honesty, integrity and moral compass. Take care. Be aware,” he said.

Last week, Kiyosaki said he thought Bitcoin crashing was “great news.”  At the time, he speculated that $20,000 and $17,000 could be the potential bottom for the leading digital asset and said he was waiting for the asset to crash to these levels before he “backs up the truck.”

See Also: HOW TO BUY BITCOIN (BTC)

Bitcoin fell to a low of $26,350 last week after the collapse of Terra’s LUNA/USD stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,100, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

 

