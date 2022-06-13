Walt Disney Co's Pixar Studios DIS is reportedly facing an uphill battle to release its latest animated offering, “Lightyear,” in 14 countries, including China.

What Happened: The prequel to the “Toy Story” series, which will debut in the United States and Canada on Friday, faces obstacles in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Indonesia, and its release is doubtful in China, Reuters reported on Monday, citing one of the movie's producers.

The film depicts a kiss between a same-sex couple, which reportedly led to the UAE banning it for violating media content standards. Homosexuality is banned in the middle-eastern nation.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Lebanon did not tell Reuters why they opposed the film's screening in their respective territories.

China demanded cuts in "Lightyear," but Disney declined to make them, Reuters quoted a movie producer as saying.

Why It Matters: "Lightyear" producer Galyn Susman said that a “loving and inspirational relationship” will not be cut as it is important, reported Reuters.

Chris Evans, the voice behind Buzz Lightyear, was quoted as saying it is “frustrating that there are still places that aren't where they should be."

China made up for only 3% of the $1 billion global box office revenue for “Toy Story 4,” reported Reuters, citing Comscore.

In April, Saudi Arabia asked Disney to cut LGBTQ references from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but the latter refused to do so, reported The Guardian.

Domestically, Disney is in a feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as it pledged to seek repeal of the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Price Action: On Monday, Disney shares fell 3.7% to $95.69 in the regular trading and rose 0.6% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Disney/Pixar

