374Water Soon To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

- 374Water Inc. SCWO common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Trading will begin at the market open on June 14, 2022, under the symbol "SCWO."
- "374Water's Nasdaq listing will build long-term shareholder value through increased visibility and improved trading liquidity, while addressing the growing demand for sustainable water and waste management," commented Kobe Nagar, CEO.
- Price Action: SCWO shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $2.70 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap