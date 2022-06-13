ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

374Water Soon To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 12:08 PM | 28 seconds read
  • 374Water Inc. SCWO common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Trading will begin at the market open on June 14, 2022, under the symbol "SCWO."
  • "374Water's Nasdaq listing will build long-term shareholder value through increased visibility and improved trading liquidity, while addressing the growing demand for sustainable water and waste management," commented Kobe Nagar, CEO.
  • Price Action: SCWO shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $2.70 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap