ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EBET Raises $3.5M Via Equity Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read
  • EBET Inc EBET entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors to issue 0.97 million shares and warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 0.97 million shares.
  • The private placement, priced at $3.58 per share of common stock and associated warrant, will result in expected gross proceeds of $3.5 million.
  • The warrants will have an exercise price of $5.00 per share of common stock and will be exercisable six months from the closing of the offering for a period of five years from the closing date.
  • The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before June 15, 2022.
  • Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 19.78% at $2.88 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksOfferings