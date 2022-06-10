EBET Raises $3.5M Via Equity Offering

- EBET Inc EBET entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors to issue 0.97 million shares and warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 0.97 million shares.
- The private placement, priced at $3.58 per share of common stock and associated warrant, will result in expected gross proceeds of $3.5 million.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $5.00 per share of common stock and will be exercisable six months from the closing of the offering for a period of five years from the closing date.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before June 15, 2022.
- Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 19.78% at $2.88 on the last check Friday.
