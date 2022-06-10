Needham Recommends Every Portfolio Should Stock Up On Innovid - Read Why

- Needham analyst Laura Martin re-rated Innovid Corp CTV, justifying why every portfolio should contain the shares.
- Martin expressed optimism over Innovid's TAM growth each year which is 5x faster than the AdTech industry's total combined revenue growth.
- She also emphasized how Connected TV (CTV) added $60 billion annually to AdTech's total addressable market (TAM), doubling its pre-COVID TAM.
- Reaggregating relevant target audiences to deliver unduplicated reach for advertisers is a core strength of AdTech, Martin assumed.
- Martin highlighted the substantial secular shift out of manual ad spending and into programmatic (i.e., automated) ad buying in the $240 billion U.S. digital advertising ecosystem.
- Martin added that there is a secular shift from traditional to digital advertising because it is more targeted, measurable, and post-COVID and can reach virtually every U.S. consumer.
- Price Action: CTV shares traded lower by 6.85% at $2.04 on the last check Friday.
