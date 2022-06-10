Tesla Now Has Over 35,000 Supercharger Stations Globally

Tesla Inc TSLA said it added a new Supercharger station in Wuhan on Friday, a move that takes its total global count to 35,000 superchargers.

What Happened: Tesla had earlier this year revealed it has 30,000 superchargers globally, indicating a near 17% jump since the last update in February.

“The 35,000th Supercharger landed in Wuhan, China today,” Tesla’s China account tweeted on Friday.

“Tesla owns the largest fast-charging network in the world.”

Tesla’s global charging website however still says it has over 30,000 chargers worldwide.

Why It Matters: Tesla has been ramping up the charging offering in the U.S., Europe, and China. The company has also been opening up its supercharger network globally to all-electric vehicles since November last year.

China is a key market for Tesla where its key production facility Giga Shanghai which doubles up as an export hub, made more than half of the total global electric-vehicle volumes last year.

Tesla's rival Volkswagen Group VWAGY plans to install up to 8,000 fast-charging points for EVs across Europe by 2024.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 8.9% lower at $719 on Thursday.