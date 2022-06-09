ñol

Inspirato Launches New Travel Subscription Designed For Personal & Business Use

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Inspirato Inc ISPO has launched Inspirato Select, a new travel subscription designed for both personal and business use.
  • It provides a simple and cost-effective way to buy, use, and share luxury vacations, with all nightly rates, taxes, and fees included.
  • Subscribers can choose from more than 500,000 trip options in more than 150 destinations, including Inspirato residences, luxury hotels, and five-star resorts.
  • The initial subscription comes with three Inspirato Select Trips. Subscribers may then purchase packages of additional trips.
  • Price Action: ISPO shares are trading lower by 1.27% at $5.43 on the last check Thursday.

