Kennametal Names Patrick Watson As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 11:25 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Kennametal Inc. KMT appointed Patrick S. Watson as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He is currently Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.
  • Watson succeeds Damon Audia, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity.
  • Watson has over 25 years of global finance and business experience. Before Kennametal, he held financial and supply chain roles at Allegheny Energy, Inc. and Eckerd Corporation.
  • Price Action: KMT shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $27.76 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

