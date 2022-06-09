Kennametal Names Patrick Watson As Finance Chief

- Kennametal Inc. KMT appointed Patrick S. Watson as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He is currently Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.
- Watson succeeds Damon Audia, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity.
- Watson has over 25 years of global finance and business experience. Before Kennametal, he held financial and supply chain roles at Allegheny Energy, Inc. and Eckerd Corporation.
- Price Action: KMT shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $27.76 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement