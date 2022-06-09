Kennametal Names Patrick Watson As Finance Chief

by

appointed Patrick S. Watson as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He is currently Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. Watson succeeds Damon Audia, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity.

Watson has over 25 years of global finance and business experience. Before Kennametal, he held financial and supply chain roles at Allegheny Energy, Inc. and Eckerd Corporation.

Price Action: KMT shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $27.76 on the last check Thursday.

