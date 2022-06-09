Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz To Retire In December

by

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC said Stephen P. Weisz informed his intent to retire as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the company's fiscal year on December 31, 2022.

Weisz has served in senior leadership roles for the last 26 years, including serving as CEO for over a decade.

The company has appointed its President, John E. Geller, to assume the role of President and CEO effective January 1, 2023.

Geller has served as the company's President since 2021. He previously served as the company's CFO.

Price Action: VAC shares are trading lower by 1.37% at $148.74 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

