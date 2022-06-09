Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz To Retire In December

- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC said Stephen P. Weisz informed his intent to retire as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the company's fiscal year on December 31, 2022.
- Weisz has served in senior leadership roles for the last 26 years, including serving as CEO for over a decade.
- The company has appointed its President, John E. Geller, to assume the role of President and CEO effective January 1, 2023.
- Geller has served as the company's President since 2021. He previously served as the company's CFO.
- Price Action: VAC shares are trading lower by 1.37% at $148.74 on the last check Thursday.
