Perpetua Picks IMCO For Cleanup Activities At Stibnite Mine Site

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA PPTA has selected IMCO Construction as a partner to begin water quality improvements in the Stibnite mining district from July to October 2022.
  • IMCO has technical expertise in industrial, hydro, transportation, water, and wastewater construction projects.
  • Perpetua has secured permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to conduct time-critical early action cleanup activities.
  • Perpetua selected IMCO after a competitive bidding process.
  • Price Action: PPTA shares are trading lower by 3.83% at $3.26 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts