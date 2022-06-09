Perpetua Picks IMCO For Cleanup Activities At Stibnite Mine Site

- Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA PPTA has selected IMCO Construction as a partner to begin water quality improvements in the Stibnite mining district from July to October 2022.
- IMCO has technical expertise in industrial, hydro, transportation, water, and wastewater construction projects.
- Perpetua has secured permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to conduct time-critical early action cleanup activities.
- Perpetua selected IMCO after a competitive bidding process.
- Price Action: PPTA shares are trading lower by 3.83% at $3.26 on the last check Thursday.
