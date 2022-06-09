Perpetua Picks IMCO For Cleanup Activities At Stibnite Mine Site

by

Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA PPTA has selected IMCO Construction as a partner to begin water quality improvements in the Stibnite mining district from July to October 2022.

IMCO has technical expertise in industrial, hydro, transportation, water, and wastewater construction projects.

Perpetua has secured permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to conduct time-critical early action cleanup activities.

Perpetua selected IMCO after a competitive bidding process.

Price Action: PPTA shares are trading lower by 3.83% at $3.26 on the last check Thursday.

