Crestron's Products To Adopt Valens Semiconductor's Stello Chipsets

High-speed connectivity solutions provider Valens Semiconductor Ltd VLN announced a full suite of over 24 Professional Audio-Video (ProAV) products from Crestron Electronics powered by the Valens Stello family.

These products support a new era of technological innovation for Audio-Video.

Crestron has already introduced multiple Valens Stello-based products, including the popular 4K HD-PS presentation switchers and endpoints from its DM Lite product lines.

Crestron COO Dan Brady said, "The Valens Stello chipsets allow us to bring the long-distance distribution of truly uncompressed HDMI 2.0 to the market. We are confident that our Valens Stello-based DM Lite products answer a clear market need, from enterprise to education and beyond."

Valens SVP Gabi Shriki said, "There has already been strong adoption of the Valens Stello, our latest and most feature-rich Audio-Video chipset, but Crestron's products will certainly open the floodgates for greater market adoption of our state-of-the-art chipsets."

Price Action: VLN shares traded higher by 2.18% at $3.28 on the last check Thursday.

