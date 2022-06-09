ñol

Palantir Plans To Bid For £360M UK NHS Contract: FT

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR is planning to expand its role in the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS), Financial Times reported.
  • The firm has supported NHS with its analytics software in the administration of ventilators and PPE tools.
  • Now, the company is planning to bid on a £360 million contract for the proposed Federated Data Platform.
  • The report noted that Palantir had employed two senior NHS officers, Indra Joshi, the NHS’s former head of synthetic intelligence, and Harjeet Dhaliwal, former deputy to Ming Tang, NHS England’s information chief, to assist in the bid for the proposed Federated Data Platform (FDP) contract.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $9.26 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

