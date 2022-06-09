Google Maps Will Now Display Air Quality: How To Enable It

Alphabet, Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google Maps, currently the most used navigation application, has added a new feature that lets you gauge a vital piece of information.

What Happened: Both Android and iOS users in the U.S. can now use Google Maps to check air quality, an update rolled out by the tech giant earlier this month on its Pixel smartphones.

This feature can be accessed from the 'air quality layer' on Google Maps.

Related Link: How AI Is Improving Google Maps

Why It's Important: Users can see the "Air Quality Index," which measures how healthy/unhealthy the air is. They will also be provided with guidance for outdoor activities, the time of the last update, and links to learn more.

The air quality layer draws data from government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S, as well as PurpleAir, a low-cost network giving a more hyperlocal view of conditions.

Google has also stitched up a partnership with the National Interagency Fire Centre to provide Google Maps users with details about active fires in the area. The company also plans to add smoke data across the U.S. from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to its air quality information on Google Search.

How to Use The Feature: The air quality layer can be added to your map by tapping on the button in the top right corner of your screen and selecting Air Quality under Map details.

Price action: Alphabet's Class A shares closed Wednesday nearly flat at $2,343.88, according to Benzinga Pro data.