ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jacobs Pockets $302M Rail Contract In Singapore

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 1:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J has been appointed the design consultant for the design and construction of the Tavistock Station and Tunnels as part of the Cross Island Line Phase 1 project in Singapore. The contract is worth $302 million (S$407 million).
  • Jacobs will collaborate with Sato Kogyo, which was granted the contract by Singapore's Land Transport Authority, to offer civil, structural, and architectural design services and essential oversight during the project's construction.
  • The Cross Island Line Phase 1 comprises 12 stations, including the Tavistock Station.
  • Tavistock station construction began in May, with passenger service for Cross Island Line Phase 1 set to start in 2030.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 3.26% at $133.23 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts