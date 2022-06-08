Krispy Kreme Looks For New CFO; Promotes Josh Charlesworth To New Role

- Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT has promoted Josh Charlesworth to Global President and Chief Operating Officer. This newly created role will oversee the expansion of the company's global footprint and growth strategy.
- Charlesworth has served as Krispy Kreme's CFO since April 2017 and COO since May 2019.
- The company has engaged a search firm to identify a CFO, and until then, Charlesworth will remain in the role.
- Charlesworth will continue to report to President and CEO Mike Tattersfield.
- As Global President, Charlesworth will be responsible for all of Krispy Kreme's core equity markets, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico, and its IT and Supply Chain teams.
- Additionally, Andrew Skehan, President of North America, has informed DNUT of his intention to leave in August to accept a CEO role at another organization. Skehan's current responsibilities will be assumed by several members of the company's leadership team.
- Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $14.02 on the last check Wednesday.
