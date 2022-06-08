ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

OneConnect Shares Jump As It Upsizes Its Buyback Program

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 1:15 PM | 1 min read
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT board approved the upsizing of its share repurchase program by 1% of the outstanding shares. 
  • Now OneConnect can purchase its ADSs up to 3% of the outstanding ordinary shares before September 30.
  • Previously the board approved a share repurchase program of up to 2% of the outstanding shares from February 24 to September 30.
  • "The upsize of the share repurchase program demonstrates our continued confidence in our long-term business growth and belief that our ADSs are currently undervalued in the marketplace," Chair Wangchun Ye said.
  • OneConnect held RMB1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • OneConnect reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 24.3% year-on-year to RMB1.1 billion.
  • Net loss per ADS was RMB-0.86. 
  • Price Action: OCFT shares traded higher by 29.55% at $1.71 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksBuybacksSmall CapMoversTechTrading Ideas