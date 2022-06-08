OneConnect Shares Jump As It Upsizes Its Buyback Program

- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT board approved the upsizing of its share repurchase program by 1% of the outstanding shares.
- Now OneConnect can purchase its ADSs up to 3% of the outstanding ordinary shares before September 30.
- Previously the board approved a share repurchase program of up to 2% of the outstanding shares from February 24 to September 30.
- "The upsize of the share repurchase program demonstrates our continued confidence in our long-term business growth and belief that our ADSs are currently undervalued in the marketplace," Chair Wangchun Ye said.
- OneConnect held RMB1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
- OneConnect reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 24.3% year-on-year to RMB1.1 billion.
- Net loss per ADS was RMB-0.86.
- Price Action: OCFT shares traded higher by 29.55% at $1.71 on the last check Wednesday.
