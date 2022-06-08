ñol

TriMas Aerospace Bags Boeing T-7A Defense Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 12:25 PM | 1 min read
  • TriMas Corp TRS has secured multi-year contracts from Boeing Co BA. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • TriMas Aerospace's RSA Engineered Products (RSA) business was awarded several components used in fluid conveyance applications, more specifically within the air ducting system, by Boeing for its T-7A Red Hawk training jet program.
  • "We are proud to be selected by Boeing to support their important T-7A training jet program," said TriMas CEO Thomas Amato.
  • The Boeing T-7A Red Hawk is an all-new advanced pilot training system for the U.S. Air Force, training future pilots for decades to come.
  • Price Action: TRS shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $29.19 and BA lower by 0.23% at $140.49 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap