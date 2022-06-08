TriMas Aerospace Bags Boeing T-7A Defense Contract

by

has secured multi-year contracts from . The financial terms were not disclosed. TriMas Aerospace's RSA Engineered Products (RSA) business was awarded several components used in fluid conveyance applications, more specifically within the air ducting system, by Boeing for its T-7A Red Hawk training jet program.

"We are proud to be selected by Boeing to support their important T-7A training jet program," said TriMas CEO Thomas Amato.

The Boeing T-7A Red Hawk is an all-new advanced pilot training system for the U.S. Air Force, training future pilots for decades to come.

Price Action: TRS shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $29.19 and BA lower by 0.23% at $140.49 on the last check Wednesday.

