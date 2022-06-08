Sonic Automotive Picks Instabase For Invoice Processing

by

has chosen Instabase for its automated document processing capabilities. Through the partnership, Sonic Automotive will be able to automate the processing of unstructured invoices, increasing capacity and streamlining vendor payment at lower costs across its network of vendors and suppliers.

Jeff King, VP of the Center of Process Excellence at Sonic Automotive, said, "We are excited to include Instabase in our toolbox as we continue our digital transformation at Sonic Automotive."

Price Action: SAH shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $45.10 on the last check Wednesday.

