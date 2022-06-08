Rave Restaurant Promotes Mike Burns To EVP & COO

by

has appointed Mike Burns as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 27, 2022. Burns previously served as Rave's Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Before joining Rave, Burns served as VP of Operations for Pei Wei, and led a team of multi-unit operators responsible for 80 restaurants.

Rave Restaurant is the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza.

Price Action: RAVE shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $0.93 on the last check Wednesday.

