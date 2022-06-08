ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Rave Restaurant Promotes Mike Burns To EVP & COO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 10:44 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE has appointed Mike Burns as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 27, 2022. 
  • Burns previously served as Rave's Chief Operations Officer (COO).
  • Before joining Rave, Burns served as VP of Operations for Pei Wei, and led a team of multi-unit operators responsible for 80 restaurants.
  • Rave Restaurant is the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza.
  • Price Action: RAVE shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $0.93 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksManagement