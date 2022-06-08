Rave Restaurant Promotes Mike Burns To EVP & COO

- Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE has appointed Mike Burns as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 27, 2022.
- Burns previously served as Rave's Chief Operations Officer (COO).
- Before joining Rave, Burns served as VP of Operations for Pei Wei, and led a team of multi-unit operators responsible for 80 restaurants.
- Rave Restaurant is the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza.
- Price Action: RAVE shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $0.93 on the last check Wednesday.
