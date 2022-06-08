ñol

Why Heartcore Enterprises Shares Are Soaring Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Heartcore Enterprises, Inc HTCR board approved a share buyback of $3.5 million.
  • Heartcore held $13.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31 and used $2.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto said, "With the continuous growth of our core CMS and Digital Transformation businesses, supplemented by our latest Go IPO consulting service, we believe we are poised for a strong 2022 as we look to expand our footprint across Japan and the international markets."
  • Heartcore reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $2.3 million, aided by higher sales of on-premises software.
  • EPS loss was $(0.09).
  • Price Action: HTCR shares traded higher by 16.70% at $1.19 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksBuybacksMoversTechTrading Ideas