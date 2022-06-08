Why Heartcore Enterprises Shares Are Soaring Today

by

Heartcore Enterprises, Inc HTCR board approved a share buyback of $3.5 million.

Heartcore held $13.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31 and used $2.4 million in operating cash flow.

CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto said, "With the continuous growth of our core CMS and Digital Transformation businesses, supplemented by our latest Go IPO consulting service, we believe we are poised for a strong 2022 as we look to expand our footprint across Japan and the international markets."

Heartcore reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $2.3 million, aided by higher sales of on-premises software.

EPS loss was $(0.09).

Price Action: HTCR shares traded higher by 16.70% at $1.19 on the last check Wednesday.

