Why Heartcore Enterprises Shares Are Soaring Today

- Heartcore Enterprises, Inc HTCR board approved a share buyback of $3.5 million.
- Heartcore held $13.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31 and used $2.4 million in operating cash flow.
- CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto said, "With the continuous growth of our core CMS and Digital Transformation businesses, supplemented by our latest Go IPO consulting service, we believe we are poised for a strong 2022 as we look to expand our footprint across Japan and the international markets."
- Heartcore reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $2.3 million, aided by higher sales of on-premises software.
- EPS loss was $(0.09).
- Price Action: HTCR shares traded higher by 16.70% at $1.19 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.