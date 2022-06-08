ñol

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 2:52 AM | 29 seconds read
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 2.1% in April.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.


