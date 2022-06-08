Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday advised an electric vehicle owner to avoid using the cabin recirculation mode as the range advantage is small.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a Tesla owner’s complaint related to spiking carbon dioxide levels in the cabin every time the recirculation mode is turned on.

“Note that when recirculation is on in Teslas, the ambient CO2 concentration in the air spikes to extremely high levels. I used to get headaches on road trips but w/o recirc I do not,” Twitter user Jeremy Chrysler said.

Musk responded that Tesla will look into the issue and make adjustments, adding that he would recommend against using it "as the range advantage is small.”

Why It Matters: The Twitter user raised the issue in response to Tesla's claims that its high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) air filter can rid nearly all of the airborne particles from inside the cars.

Tesla said that the filter that it uses in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) firmware can remove over 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles.

HEPA filters are heavy-duty filters used in commercial establishments including hospitals and the aerospace industry.

Musk had last year said that most people are not aware that Tesla cars have “10X better” air purification system than any other car.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.25% higher at $716.6 on Tuesday, according to data from BenzingaPro.

