'The Big Short' Legend Michael Burry Reveals How He Reacted On First Seeing 'Hero' Charlie Munger

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 8, 2022 1:46 AM | 1 min read

Value investor and former hedge fund manager Michael Burry revealed what he did when he had a close encounter with the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, over two decades ago. 

What Happened: Burry said in a tweet on Tuesday that 21 years ago, he walked past Munger, a close associate of Berkshire Chair Warren Buffett, while he was sitting alone on a bench.

“Never have I sought to meet my heroes. My advice is to do the same,” said Burry.

See Also: This Celebrity Has Owned Berkshire Hathaway Shares For 25 Years And Claims He Is Related To Warren Buffett

Why It Matters: Burry, of the “Big Short” fame, and Munger are both seen as value investors and share their disdain for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Munger recently advised investors not to put all their retirement money in Bitcoin.

Burry doesn’t seem to like the dollar either, as he said in a separate tweet on Tuesday that the greenback is “not at all strong, and is not getting stronger.”

Read Next: Amazon Stock Could Find Popularity With Retail Investors Once Again After Stock Split

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Charlie MungerMichael BurryWarren BuffettNews