Value investor and former hedge fund manager Michael Burry revealed what he did when he had a close encounter with the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, over two decades ago.

What Happened: Burry said in a tweet on Tuesday that 21 years ago, he walked past Munger, a close associate of Berkshire Chair Warren Buffett, while he was sitting alone on a bench.

“Never have I sought to meet my heroes. My advice is to do the same,” said Burry.

Why It Matters: Burry, of the “Big Short” fame, and Munger are both seen as value investors and share their disdain for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Munger recently advised investors not to put all their retirement money in Bitcoin.

Burry doesn’t seem to like the dollar either, as he said in a separate tweet on Tuesday that the greenback is “not at all strong, and is not getting stronger.”

