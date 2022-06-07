Else Nutrition Enters Chinese Market Via Distribution Deal With Baozun

- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc BABY BABYF has inked an agreement with Baozun Inc BZUN, an e-commerce solutions provider in China, and expects to start selling Else products in China in Q3.
- Else Nutrition noted China's infant formula market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%.
- Through Baozun's e-commerce, end-to-end solutions, Else Nutrition would have direct access to retail buyers in China through a wide range of online shopping platforms.
- With the recent distribution agreement signing, Else expects to start operating on China's cross-border e-commerce platforms as early as August 2022.
- Price Action: BABY shares are trading higher by 1.59% at C$1.28 on TSX and BZUN higher by 0.39% at $10.39 on the last check Tuesday.
