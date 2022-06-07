TransUnion Inks Audience Targeting Partnership With Epsilon

by

TransUnion TRU has partnered with Epsilon, an advertising and marketing technology company, to make data available via the TruAudience Data Marketplace.

has partnered with Epsilon, an advertising and marketing technology company, to make data available via the TruAudience Data Marketplace. The partnership enables brands and agencies to create custom audiences based on thousands of attributes, thereby allowing them to reach each person with personalized messages across channels.

Brands and agencies can now access audience insights from Epsilon's consumer database of 250 million U.S. consumers mapped across TransUnion's household identity graph covering more than 80 million U.S. connected homes.

Price Action: TRU shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $85.42 on the last check Tuesday.

