TreeHouse Foods Finance Head Steps Down; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

TreeHouse Foods Inc's THS Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William J. Kelley Jr. will step down to pursue another professional opportunity.

He will be succeeded on an interim basis by Chief Accounting Officer Patrick O'Donnell.

The company has engaged an executive search firm to review candidates for a permanent CFO.

Also, TreeHouse reaffirmed its FY22 outlook for sales growth of at least 11% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA of $385 million - $415 million.

THS expects the cadence of earnings to be weighted toward the second half of the year, as the impact of labor and supply chain disruption on profitability and volume is expected to be most prominent in the first half.

Price Action: THS shares are trading lower by 4.73% at $38.46 on the last check Tuesday.

