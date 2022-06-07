Why MongoDB's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

MongoDB, Inc MDB declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference.

declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference. MongoDB disclosed the addition of querying encrypted data without having to decrypt it first, columnstore indexing, and a new SQL interface.

MongoDB exploited the event to discuss its 'developer data platform,' the TechCrunch reports.

CTO Mark Porter saw the announcements as realizing the last four or five years of work for MongoDB.

After starting as a pure database service, MongoDB expanded its core service by adding features like integrated search, acquiring the mobile application development platform Realm, and launching the Atlas data lake service.

MongoDB launched a new integration with Jamstack startup Vercel helping developers to more efficiently use MongoDB as the database to build websites and applications on top of Vercel's platform.

MongoDB's new Atlas SQL Interface offered its query language, MQL.

The data analysts' familiarity with SQL led to Mongo chasing the market. However, it looked to retain MQL as well.

MongoDB also added columnstore indexing, helping users create and maintain purpose-built indexes and query those significantly faster than before.

MongoDB also looked to incorporate time-series collections into the database to help developers build applications that monitor physical systems or track financial data.

Price Action: MDB shares traded higher by 6.15% at $291.58 on the last check Tuesday.

