Why MongoDB's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- MongoDB, Inc MDB declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference.
- MongoDB disclosed the addition of querying encrypted data without having to decrypt it first, columnstore indexing, and a new SQL interface.
- MongoDB exploited the event to discuss its 'developer data platform,' the TechCrunch reports.
- CTO Mark Porter saw the announcements as realizing the last four or five years of work for MongoDB.
- After starting as a pure database service, MongoDB expanded its core service by adding features like integrated search, acquiring the mobile application development platform Realm, and launching the Atlas data lake service.
- MongoDB launched a new integration with Jamstack startup Vercel helping developers to more efficiently use MongoDB as the database to build websites and applications on top of Vercel's platform.
- MongoDB's new Atlas SQL Interface offered its query language, MQL.
- The data analysts' familiarity with SQL led to Mongo chasing the market. However, it looked to retain MQL as well.
- MongoDB also added columnstore indexing, helping users create and maintain purpose-built indexes and query those significantly faster than before.
- MongoDB also looked to incorporate time-series collections into the database to help developers build applications that monitor physical systems or track financial data.
- Price Action: MDB shares traded higher by 6.15% at $291.58 on the last check Tuesday.
