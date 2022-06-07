ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Raytheon Plans HQ Relocation - Check Out Where

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 11:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX plans to establish its worldwide headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, as Washington, D.C., serves as a convenient travel hub for its global customers and employees.
  • RTX is currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company plans to maintain its substantial presence in the U.S., encompassing 600 sites in 44 states and territories.
  • All of the company's four business units, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, currently have operations in Virginia.
  • The new headquarters will be located in Arlington's Rosslyn district, alongside Raytheon Intelligence and Space.
  • Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $98.13 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews