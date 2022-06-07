Raytheon Plans HQ Relocation - Check Out Where

- Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX plans to establish its worldwide headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, as Washington, D.C., serves as a convenient travel hub for its global customers and employees.
- RTX is currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company plans to maintain its substantial presence in the U.S., encompassing 600 sites in 44 states and territories.
- All of the company's four business units, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, currently have operations in Virginia.
- The new headquarters will be located in Arlington's Rosslyn district, alongside Raytheon Intelligence and Space.
