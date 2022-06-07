Raytheon Plans HQ Relocation - Check Out Where

by

Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX plans to establish its worldwide headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, as Washington, D.C., serves as a convenient travel hub for its global customers and employees.

RTX is currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company plans to maintain its substantial presence in the U.S., encompassing 600 sites in 44 states and territories.

All of the company's four business units, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, currently have operations in Virginia.

The new headquarters will be located in Arlington's Rosslyn district, alongside Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $98.13 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

