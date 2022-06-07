Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons Team On 'Biebs Brew,' A New Iced Coffee Beverage

Two of Canada’s most notable exports, Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons, have teamed up on a new iced coffee drink.

What Happened: The iconic pop star and the Restaurant Brands International QSR eatery chain collaborated on Biebs Brew, a flavored French Vanilla iced coffee made from ethically sourced Arabica beans that were slowly cold steeped in the 16 hour-process used for the chain’s Tims Cold Brew.

The new Biebs Brew comes in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle and will be available on a limited-edition basis at Tim Hortons outlets in the U.S. and Canada; a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler will be available for purchase in Canada.

See Also: Disney Employee Interrupts Wedding Proposal By Grabbing Engagement Ring: What Happened Next?

Why It Happened: This is the second collaboration between Bieber and Tim Hortons, following the November 2021 launch of the bite-sized Timbits donuts.

"Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership," said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons.

"Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."

Photo courtesy of Tim Hortons.