KB Home Raises $350M Via Debt Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read
  • KB Home KBH has commenced a public offering of $350.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030.
  • KB Home intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, toward the retirement of its outstanding 7.5% Senior Notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes.
  • The company held $240.7 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2022.
  • Price Action: KBH shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $33.43 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsOfferings