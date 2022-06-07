KB Home Raises $350M Via Debt Offering

by

KB Home KBH has commenced a public offering of $350.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030.

has commenced a public offering of $350.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030. KB Home intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, toward the retirement of its outstanding 7.5% Senior Notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes.

The company held $240.7 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2022.

Price Action: KBH shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $33.43 on the last check Tuesday.

