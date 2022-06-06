ñol

Tupperware Brands Eliminates COO Position - Read why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 1:09 PM | 1 min read
  • Tupperware Brands Corp TUP disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is eliminating the position of the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
  • Thus, Cassandra Harris’ employment with the company was terminated. Tupperware has entered into a waiver and release agreement with Harris.
  • The company said the elimination of the post is a part of the organizational restructuring of its operations.
  • She will receive benefits as provided in the Executive Severance Pay Plan.
  • Price Action: TUP shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $6.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral