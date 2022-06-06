Tupperware Brands Eliminates COO Position - Read why

by

Tupperware Brands Corp TUP disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is eliminating the position of the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Thus, Cassandra Harris' employment with the company was terminated. Tupperware has entered into a waiver and release agreement with Harris.

The company said the elimination of the post is a part of the organizational restructuring of its operations.

She will receive benefits as provided in the Executive Severance Pay Plan.

Price Action: TUP shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $6.12 on the last check Monday.

