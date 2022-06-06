Here's How RBC Capital Views Cyxtera

by

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained Cyxtera Technologies Inc CYXT with an Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.

Atkins updated his model and increased the price target based on a higher terminal-value assumption in his DCF model.

The management expected good demand visibility for 1-3 years. They saw the inflationary and recessionary environment as a positive for Cyxtera.

Atkin expected Cyxtera to be more likely to focus on internal growth initiatives.

Price Action: CYXT shares traded higher by 1.86% at $14.79 on the last check Monday.

