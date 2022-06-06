Westinghouse, Bloom Energy Collaborate To Pursue Clean Hydrogen Production

- Westinghouse Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corp BE entered a Letter of Intent to pursue clean hydrogen generation in the commercial nuclear power sector.
- The companies collaborate to identify and implement clean hydrogen projects throughout the nuclear industry.
- The parties will jointly develop an optimized and large-scale high-temperature integrated electrolysis solution for the nuclear industry.
- “We are proud Westinghouse has turned to Bloom and our solid oxide technology to supercharge the clean hydrogen economy,” commented Rick Beuttel, VP, hydrogen business, Bloom Energy.
- The hydrogen produced in nuclear plants can be used to serve many industries. The companies also are well-positioned to support the U.S. Department of Energy’s developing hydrogen hubs.
- Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $18.85 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.