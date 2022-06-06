Westinghouse, Bloom Energy Collaborate To Pursue Clean Hydrogen Production

by

Westinghouse Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corp BE entered a Letter of Intent to pursue clean hydrogen generation in the commercial nuclear power sector.

entered a Letter of Intent to pursue clean hydrogen generation in the commercial nuclear power sector. The companies collaborate to identify and implement clean hydrogen projects throughout the nuclear industry.

The parties will jointly develop an optimized and large-scale high-temperature integrated electrolysis solution for the nuclear industry.

“We are proud Westinghouse has turned to Bloom and our solid oxide technology to supercharge the clean hydrogen economy,” commented Rick Beuttel, VP, hydrogen business, Bloom Energy.

The hydrogen produced in nuclear plants can be used to serve many industries. The companies also are well-positioned to support the U.S. Department of Energy’s developing hydrogen hubs.

Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $18.85 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts