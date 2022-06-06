ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bit Origin Inks LOI For Lease Of 1,000 Mining Spots

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 1:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Bit Origin Ltd BTOG has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Your Choice 4 CA Inc (YCI), a U.S.-based data center operator, to lease 1,000 mining spots.
  • The mining spot will have three Megawatts (MW) of mining power and will be located in Marion, Indiana.
  • The company expects the lease agreement to increase its productivity by about 12.66 BTCs per month when all miners are deployed in mid-June 2022.
  • YCI has agreed to provide Bit Origin with 1,000 hosting spots, providing about 100 PH/s at full capacity. 
  • Price Action: BTOG shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $0.47 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts