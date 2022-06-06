Bit Origin Inks LOI For Lease Of 1,000 Mining Spots

- Bit Origin Ltd BTOG has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Your Choice 4 CA Inc (YCI), a U.S.-based data center operator, to lease 1,000 mining spots.
- The mining spot will have three Megawatts (MW) of mining power and will be located in Marion, Indiana.
- The company expects the lease agreement to increase its productivity by about 12.66 BTCs per month when all miners are deployed in mid-June 2022.
- YCI has agreed to provide Bit Origin with 1,000 hosting spots, providing about 100 PH/s at full capacity.
- Price Action: BTOG shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $0.47 on the last check Monday.
