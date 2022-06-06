Bit Origin Inks LOI For Lease Of 1,000 Mining Spots

by

has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Your Choice 4 CA Inc (YCI), a U.S.-based data center operator, to lease 1,000 mining spots. The mining spot will have three Megawatts (MW) of mining power and will be located in Marion, Indiana.

three Megawatts (MW) of mining power and will be located in Marion, Indiana. The company expects the lease agreement to increase its productivity by about 12.66 BTCs per month when all miners are deployed in mid-June 2022.

YCI has agreed to provide Bit Origin with 1,000 hosting spots, providing about 100 PH/s at full capacity.

Price Action: BTOG shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $0.47 on the last check Monday.

