Saia Expands Its Northern Illinois Operations

Saia LTL Freight launched a new terminal in Rockford, Illinois, the carrier's second west of Chicago site this year. Saia remains focused on building density in its network and providing customers with more direct shipping points to the significant freight markets in northern Illinois.

"Our new Rockford facility will be our 179th terminal, supplementing the recent opening of our new location in La Salle as well as our four other Illinois terminals," stated VP of Operations, East Jared Mull.

Saia plans to commence operations at two additional terminals later this month.

Price Action: SAIA shares are trading higher by 3.79% at $218.49 on the last check Monday.

