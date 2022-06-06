Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday showcased a presentation highlighting SpaceX’s recent milestones and priorities for the coming years including Starlink expansion and making life multi-planetary.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur shared a 2-minute presentation named "Company All Hands."

The presentation begins with a Starship rocket being towed away and then goes on to show Falcon 9 rocket lift-offs. It notes Falcon 9 has a “record breaking launch cadence,” averaging a launch per week and the fastest “booster turnaround” of three weeks.

The presentation said Falcon 9 has completed 160 successful launches, 122 landings, and 98 reflights.

Falcon 9 has planned up to four heavy missions this year.

On Starlink: Musk in his presentation said Starlink has secured nearly 500,000 users across 32 countries, a goal he stated about a year ago.

Starlink beams super-fast, satellite-based internet service that can be accessed uninterrupted whether on land, air, or at sea in remote locations.

SpaceX has delivered 15,000 Starlinks to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February. Over 150,000 active users were known to be using Starlink as of early May.

The presentation shows the Raptor 2 engines, the “factory of the future” in Texas and in Florida.

Why It Matters: Musk dreams of making life multi-planetary and colonizing Mars. The billionaire entrepreneur has been building a massive rocket called Starship, which he says is capable of ferrying tonnes of human and commercial cargo to Mars.

SpaceX is currently awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch the Starship flight. The space company is confident it will secure the approval and has plans to conduct a test flight for the massive Starship rocket from Texas sometime in the next two months.