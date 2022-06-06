ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Dogecoin Shoots Up But Lags Crypto Market Recovery

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 6, 2022 7:45 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin rises amid wider crypto recovery
  • Dogecoin Foundation director Tiomothy Stebbing picks up cup of coffee with DOGE in OZ
  • Doge and Elon Musk cartoon characters may get a series

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.8% higher at $0.08 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE rose alongside other major coins as the cryptocurrency market cap spiked 4.05% to $1.3 trillion at press time. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 2%
24-hour against Bitcoin -2.8%
24-hour against Ethereum -4%
7-day -1.3%
30-day -34%

YTD performance

 -51%

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

The DOGE Factors 

  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE rose 9.3% to $339 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass figures indicated that $306,750 worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin rose.
  • The relative strength index of DOGE was 42.27 at press time. An RSI of under 30 indicates oversold conditions, while over 70 the RSI indicates overbought conditions.

DOGE Reverses Course

DOGE was among the major coins that traded in the red on Sunday evening but reversed course and shot into positive territory overnight. Last week’s employment numbers indicate leeway for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates beyond the summer, noted OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya. Fed rate hike expectations need to be tapered for the apex coin to stabilize further, according to the analyst.

First DOGE Coffee In OZ?

Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing said on Twitter that he purchased possibly the first-ever coffee in Australia with DOGE. 

Elon and Doge As Cartoon Legends

Dogecoin’s official Twitter handle shared a tweet by GenerationDoge on Sunday. The Dogecoin handle noted that the Elon and Doge cartoon characters are going to be transformed into a series by GenerationDoge.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says He Has Something In Common With Environmentalists Even if They Are 'Annoyingly Wrong'

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinMeme Coinswhy it's movingCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas