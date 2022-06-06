Russian Ministry Website Hacked With The Message 'Glory To Ukraine'

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website was hacked with an internet search for the site leading to a sign-in page saying "Glory to Ukraine."

What Happened: According to Russia's state news agency RIA, a Russian ministry representative said that the site was down, but users' personal data were protected.

The news report claimed that the hackers demanded ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data.

The ministry's website appears to have been restored as of press time.

While that is not the first time, previously, many Russian government-owned websites faced an 'unprecedented' wave of hacking attacks since its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, local Ukrainian media also reported its broadcast of the Ukraine-Wales soccer match by OLL.TV online was temporarily hacked.

Why It Matters: This came as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for over three months now. Russia said it would expand the list of targets in Ukraine if the Western nations sent long-range weapons to Kyiv. Recently, the UK said it would send the M270 multiple-launch rocket systems that can attack targets up to 80km (50 miles) away.

Read Next: Putin Threatens To Strike New Targets In Ukraine, Says This Is What's Prolonging The War