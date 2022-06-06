Nio Inc NIO has returned to operating at pre-COVID lockdown levels in Shanghai, CnEVpost reported on Monday, citing the electric vehicle maker’s post on the company's mobile app.

What Happened: Shanghai-based Nio resumed operations of 61 battery swap stations and 94 charging stations in the city that has recently begun emerging from nearly two-month-long extensive COVID-19 related curbs.

Nio has also piled up over 16,000 services so far this month.

Overall, Nio’s facilities and battery swap operations have largely returned to the pre-COVID levels, the report said, adding that more charging and battery swap stations are expected to resume operations as per pandemic requirements.

Nio did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Continues To Outperform EV Rivals In May

The Breakup: Nio has 73 battery swap stations and 82 supercharging stations in Shanghai. The EV maker, which competes with Tesla Inc TSLA, also has 29 destination charging stations in Shanghai.

Nio has nine after-sales service centers in Shanghai, all of which have resumed operations with extended timing till June 14.

Price Action: Nio closes 4% lower at $18.08 on Friday.