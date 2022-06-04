ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Volkswagen Commends Tesla For Its EV Accomplishments: Here's What Elon Musk Said In Reply

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 4, 2022 2:37 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Volkswagen may be looking to beat Tesla in the EV race, but it had some good words for the EV pioneer.
  • Tesla's Musk acknowledged the compliment and noted the German carmaker's electrification efforts.

The rivalry in the electric-vehicle space is intensifying with each passing day. Given the vast potential the arena offers, the industry has seen the mushrooming of startups and legacy automakers making a big push.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA by virtue of being the first mover has built up a formidable position in the industry. Even amid the cut-throat rivalry, companies share a mutual admiration for each other. German automaker Volkswagen AG VWAGY on Wednesday sent a series of tweets, acknowledging the good things it sees in its peers with the hashtag #saysomthingniceday #drivebigger and #driveelectric.

Related Link: Musk's Brash Communication Hits Tesla Shares, Nio And Chinese Peers Weather Lockdowns, GM Pushes Bolt Sales: EV Industry Week Highlights

And on Tesla, the Germany company said it acknowledges how much the EV giant has done for the future of EVs. Musk promptly acknowledged the compliment and praised Volkswagen in return.

The camaraderie between the companies bodes well for the industry. Analysts have invariably emphasized that the EV market is not a "zero-sum game." The potential promised by the industry is big enough to allow multiple players to operate profitably.

That being said, Volkswagen has voiced in the past its intention of beating Tesla in the EV game. CEO Herbert Diess said last week he sees the company overtaking Tesla in the EV race by 2025.

Tesla closed Friday's session down 9.22% at $703.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesHerbert DiessNews