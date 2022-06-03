H.C. Wainwright Analyst Sees Huge Upside In ClearSign - Read Why

by

analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy with a price target of $6 on ClearSign Technologies Corp post Q122 results update. Dayal expects 2H22 revenue to reflect the deployment against the company's recent order wins. Therefore he left his estimates unchanged for 2022.

California remains an important market for ClearSign as the regulatory environment remains highly supportive of the company's offerings.

ClearSign won a $250K government grant.

China remains an important market, and with the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, the company is now seeking to get its burners certified and piloted before year-end to secure orders for the 2023 heating season.

With ease in overhang from financing expectations, any movement on burner deployments should support the stock.

ClearSign expects revenues of $2.1 million in 2022, growing at a 10-year CAGR of 62% to $267.9 million in 2032.

It expects operating expenses to increase to $12.2 million in 2032, at a 10-year CAGR of 7.0%.

Price Action: CLIR shares traded higher by 4.91% at $1.30 on the last check Friday.

