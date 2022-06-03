ñol

AudioEye Shares Jump On Share Buyback Approval Of Up To $3M

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 12:57 PM | 1 min read
  • AudioEye, Inc's AEYE board approved a share buyback of up to $3 million, expiring on June 30, 2024. 
  • The digital accessibility platform looks to fund the stock repurchase program with working capital and cash from operations.
  • AudioEye held $12 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • The Q1 FY22 revenue increased by 19% year-on-year to $6.9 million, beating the consensus of $6.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss was $(0.12) beat the consensus loss of $(0.42).
  • Price Action: AEYE shares traded higher by 24.90% at $4.22 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksBuybacksTech