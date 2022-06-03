American Eagle Outfitters Strengthens Capital Structure - Read How

- American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase $200 million of the company's shares.
- The repurchase equates to about 16.7 million shares based on the closing price on June 2, 2022, representing about 8% of the company's outstanding shares.
- The ASR has been entered related to the existing share repurchase authorization of 30 million shares.
- American Eagle is also pursuing an upsize and extension of its ABL facility to $600 million with a term of five years to tap additional liquidity.
- In addition, AEO has entered into exchange agreements with holders of its 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 in exchange for a combination of cash and shares of the company's common stock.
- Price Action: AEO shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $12.15 in premarket on the last check Friday.
