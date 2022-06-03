Learning Platform Chegg Boosts Stock Buyback

by

Chegg Inc CHGG board of directors has authorized the increase of its previously announced $1 billion securities repurchase program, up to an aggregate of $2 billion of common stock and/or convertible notes.

board of directors has authorized the increase of its previously announced $1 billion securities repurchase program, up to an aggregate of $2 billion of common stock and/or convertible notes. In addition to the increased $1 billion repurchase authorization, Chegg has about $65 million remaining from its previous $1 billion buyback approval.

The repurchase program has no expiration date and will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated, or modified at any time.

Chegg expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash balance and future cash flows from operations.

The company held $270 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: CHGG shares closed higher by 9.12% at $20.45 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacks