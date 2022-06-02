ñol

Brilliant Earth Opens First Showroom In Minnesota

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 2:05 PM | 26 seconds read
  • Jewelry company Brilliant Earth Group Inc BRLT said it has opened its nineteenth showroom and first in the state of Minnesota.
  • The showroom is the company’s fourth one in 2022 and is a part of its omni channel expansion strategy. 
  • The showroom accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, and jewelry specialists are available for one-on-one consultations.
  • Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 3.30% at $4.69 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

