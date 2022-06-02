Brilliant Earth Opens First Showroom In Minnesota

- Jewelry company Brilliant Earth Group Inc BRLT said it has opened its nineteenth showroom and first in the state of Minnesota.
- The showroom is the company’s fourth one in 2022 and is a part of its omni channel expansion strategy.
- The showroom accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, and jewelry specialists are available for one-on-one consultations.
- Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 3.30% at $4.69 on the last check Thursday.
