Brilliant Earth Opens First Showroom In Minnesota

Jewelry company Brilliant Earth Group Inc BRLT said it has opened its nineteenth showroom and first in the state of Minnesota.

The showroom accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, and jewelry specialists are available for one-on-one consultations.

Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 3.30% at $4.69 on the last check Thursday.

